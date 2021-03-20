One person was killed Friday afternoon when struck by a train in Carroll Township.
According to the Washington County coroner’s office, the victim was struck by a train on the Norfolk Southern railway near Route 837 and Jones Lane at about 3:52 p.m. and was pronounced dead at 5:31 p.m.
The incident is under investigation by Norfolk Southern Police.
The individual's identity has not yet been released.
Tri-Community EMS; Carroll Township, Donora, Valley Inn and Gallatin Sunnyside fire departments, and Carroll Township and Monongahela police departments assisted at the scene.