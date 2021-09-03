One of the candidates vying for a seat on the 11-member government study commission in Washington County has withdrawn his name from the ballot.
Nicholas A. Andy withdrew his name Tuesday one day after the 51 candidates picked their ballot position for the upcoming general election. Members on his “vacancy committee” now have until Sept. 13 to select a new candidate to replace him on the ballot.
The other 50 candidates will remain on the ballot vying to sit on the committee that could study the county’s form of government if voters approve the referendum in the Nov. 2 election.