The 232-year-old David Bradford House at 175 S. Main St., Washington, was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1983.

Attorney and politician David Bradford fled the country to avoid capture and trial for treason for his role in the Whiskey Rebellion. While two of the 20 other men were tried and convicted, President George Washington later pardoned them and other rebels in 1795. Bradford, however, was tried and indicted in absentia, and wasn’t pardoned until 1799 by President John Adams.

The Trial of David Bradford, a one-act play by award-winning playwright William Cameron, posits a different outcome, one that gets at the heart of the motivations, political climate, and personal histories of participants in the rebellion. The play, imagining a fictional trial in which Bradford faces his accusers, had its first live reading prior to COVID at the George Washington Hotel in conjunction with the local Whiskey Rebellion Festival. Two weeks after this year’s festival, it will be performed in a courtroom at the Washington County Courthouse.

