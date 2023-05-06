Party illustration

Metro Creative

To fully grasp the hold the Democratic Party once had on Washington, Greene and Fayette counties, the clock needs to be turned back to 1984.

In that election year, Democratic presidential nominee Walter Mondale carried all three counties by substantial margins even as he was being buried in a 49-state landslide by popular Republican incumbent Ronald Reagan. From 1932 and the victory of Franklin Roosevelt to 2000 and the defeat of Al Gore, all three counties consistently supported Democratic presidential candidates, with the exception of 1972, when George McGovern was routed by Richard Nixon.

Tags

Staff Writer

Brad Hundt came to the Observer-Reporter in 1998 after stints at newspapers in Georgia and Michigan. He serves as editorial page editor, and has covered the arts and entertainment and worked as a municipal beat reporter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In