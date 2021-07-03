With about 55% of the country at least partially vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, more Pennsylvanians are pulling out their suitcases and taking to the roads and skies this summer for vacation fun.
“People are definitely eager to travel again,” said Sandy Davis, owner of Davis Travel Agency in Monongahela.
Travel gets into full swing over the Fourth of July weekend when, according to AAA spokesman Jim Garrity, an estimated 48 million Americans are expected to travel on the road, making it the second-most traveled Independence Day on record. A projected 91% of people are traveling by car instead of plane, bus or train.
This summer, beaches are a popular destination, said Davis.
“People are staying closer. They’re traveling to the beaches – Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head, Ocean City, Lake Erie,” said Davis. “Some people are flying, and they’re going to Florida beaches.”
Among them is the Wybranowski family of Canonsburg, who recently flew to Key West, Fla., for a family wedding in the Florida Keys.
“It feels great to finally be able to get back to normal,” said Jeff Wybranowski. “We’ve had to put off quite a few trips and family events due to COVID restrictions. Now that we’re all vaccinated and things have been reopening due to new, safer conditions and new guidelines, we feel much more comfortable going out.”
Another hot destination is national parks, but campsites and lodges book up fast, Davis said.
“If you didn’t book nine months or a year in advance, you’re probably not going to be able to stay in a national park,” she said.
Davis said travelers are flying to Mexico and the Caribbean, but are holding off on trips to Europe, where more countries are opening to U.S. tourists. The U.S. State Department and the Centers for Disease Control provide COVID-19 risk assessments by country.
And while cruise ships have begun to sail again, local travelers are holding off on booking cruise vacations.
“People are a little leery about cruising just yet,” said Davis.
Brittany Basinger, a travel agent with Get Going Travel Destinations in White, Fayette County, said her clients have been interested in staying on the East Coast.
“I’ve had a couple of honeymooners who have indicated they’re interested in traveling to Jamaica and the Caribbean, but they haven’t locked in,” said Basinger. “Most clients are wanting to do things within driving distance – the Outer Banks, Ocean City, Md., those are the destinations.”
And, cautioned the experts, just as the number of people traveling again is on the rise, so is the cost of airfare, hotels, and gas.
“Flights have been creeping up, and by the time you add on luggage fees and other charges, it’s becoming pretty expensive,” said Davis.
And be prepared to spend top dollar for rental cars – if you can track one down. The inventory is low because companies sold many of the vehicles in their fleets during the pandemic.
“I tried to book one yesterday for three days, and it was $500 for a compact car,” said Davis. “It’s a big problem for people who want to fly to a destination and then drive around.”
If you’re considering a vacation, the experts recommend booking flights, hotels, and rental cars as early as you can.
“If you’re planning a trip, or even have an idea that you’re planning a trip, get everything in the books as soon as possible,” said AAA’s Garrity.
Know the COVID-19 requirements and restrictions at your destination. For example, Walt Disney World in Florida has implemented a new reservation system for people to purchase tickets in advance.
That’s why, said Garrity and the travel agents, it’s a good idea to work with a travel agency.
“We have the answers and we take care of all of the details, and it doesn’t cost you any more than if you plan it yourself,” said Davis.
Basinger noted that travel agents can help their clients navigate issues like travel insurance.
“We’re here to help personalize things, and we have access to things that can be helpful for our clients,” said Basinger.
If you’re traveling over the Fourth of July holiday, Garrity said to remember your manners.
“Pack your patience, and be courteous,” said Garrity. “Allow some extra time when you’re traveling.”
And, after all of the planning is done, enjoy your vacation.
Said Wybranowski, “We were a bit apprehensive about taking this trip when we were first invited, due to the uncertain conditions caused by COVID, but now we’re totally comfortable with our decision.”