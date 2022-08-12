A Washington County deputy sheriff died Wednesday after suffering a cardiac event while on duty.
Cpl. Chad M. Beattie, 45, of Claysville, died of natural causes at Washington Hospital at 3:48 p.m., according to the Washington County coroner.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Washington County deputy sheriff died Wednesday after suffering a cardiac event while on duty.
Cpl. Chad M. Beattie, 45, of Claysville, died of natural causes at Washington Hospital at 3:48 p.m., according to the Washington County coroner.
Beattie joined the sheriff’s department in 2002.
“During his distinguished career, he earned the rank of corporal and served on the fugitive unit for most of his career. Cpl. Beattie was a proud father and was an outstanding asset to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office,” the department said in a press release issued Thursday morning.
According to the release, shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, South Strabane police were made aware of the presence of a wanted person with warrants out of multiple counties.
The sheriff’s fugitive team responded to assist. There was a brief chase inside the Target store on Washington Road. When Beattie returned to his car, he had a sudden cardiac event, according to the release. A nearby ambulance took him to the hospital.
“The entire Washington County Sheriff’s Office expresses its deepest sympathies to Cpl. Beattie’s family and friends on their loss and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague. We ask that Cpl. Beattie’s family as well as other Washington County sheriff deputies and their families’ privacy be respected during this time,” the release states.
Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all commonwealth flags in Washington County to fly at half-staff until sunset Monday in honor of Beattie. All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate.
Staff writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.