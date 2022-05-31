Sam Turich, head of education for Bricolage Production Company in Pittsburgh, adjusts a microphone for a group of Washington Junior High eighth-grade students as they prepare to present a radio play to parents and the public on May 26. Students worked with professional theater actors, composers, directors and playwrights from Bricolage to learn the art of old-time radio theater production. Students presented five scripts with original radio plays, sound effects, background music, and commercials. It is the ninth year the radio theater worked with Washington School District to put on the plays.
Karen Mansfield
Staff writer
