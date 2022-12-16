A new scholarship fund at Ohio University is named for a former McDonald resident who was devoted to education.
Gloria McElhaney graduated from McDonald High School in 1956. In her 40s, she enrolled in Ohio University to pursue a career in education. According to a press release, she taught at Coolville Elementary School and the Tri-County Career Center in Nelsonville, Ohio.
After McElhaney died in March 2021, her husband, Harold “Mack” McElhaney, and their children began the Gloria McElhaney Appalachian Scholar Success Fund.
According to the release, the fund specifically supports students participating in the Appalachian Scholars Program, which is a merit and need-based scholarship program for high school graduates living in one of Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties.
“Her help goes on and on in perpetuity, and that’s what we were looking for in this investment,” Mack said in the release. “It’s a gift, but it’s an investment in young people who Gloria helped and will continue to help people in the Appalachia area. And, it’s an award that hopefully my family will continue to give to over the years.”
Those interested in contributing to the fund can do so at give.ohio.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.