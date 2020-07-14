General News
An Ohio man was found dead Tuesday morning after his motorcycle crashed on a bend on Thomas Eighty Four Road in North Strabane Township.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco said John Duda, 53, of Kettering, was pronounced dead at 7:41 a.m. about an hour after the crash scene was discovered.

The time of the crash was unknown Tuesday. Police also were not sure if Duda was wearing a helmet when his motorcycle crashed at the intersection with Linden Road, Warco's office said.

The cause and manner of his death were pending an investigation.

