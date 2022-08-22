An Ohio man was arrested Sunday after being accused of fleeing the scene of a two-vehicle accident in North Franklin Township.
Nathan Allen Boyer, 35, of Hopedale, faces felony charges of accidents involving death or personal injury and accidents involving injury while not licensed. He also faces a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.
The accident occurred near the intersection of Park Avenue and Armour Road at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday. State police said Boyer was traveling north on Park when he overcompensated negotating a turn, crossed the double yellow line and struck another car head-on.
The other driver, Sallie Whitmer, 58, of Prosperity, was transported to WHS Washington Hospital with a suspected serious injury. A juvenile passenger was also hospitalized with minor injuries.
Boyer fled the scene on foot, according to police. Police found him hours later in a wooded area near Elwood Drive, according to court records.
Police said Boyer initially provided a false name and denied involvement in the crash.
Boyer was arraigned Monday morning before District Judge Curtis Thompson, who sent him to the Washington County Jail on $7,500 bond.
He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 11:15 a.m. Aug. 31.
