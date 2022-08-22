Generic car crash 2

An Ohio man was arrested Sunday after being accused of fleeing the scene of a two-vehicle accident in North Franklin Township.

Nathan Allen Boyer, 35, of Hopedale, faces felony charges of accidents involving death or personal injury and accidents involving injury while not licensed. He also faces a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.

