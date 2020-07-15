An Ohio man was charged Tuesday in a burglary spree that targeted several businesses in Washington County municipalities.
State police charged Matthew Saunders Bunting, 39, of Columbus, in a burglary that netted nearly $3,000 May 21 from Countryside Deli in Canton Township, court records show.
Bunting became a suspect in that crime after Washington police arrested him following a May 31 pursuit linked to a burglary at a Sunoco station on Murtland Avenue.
State police said city police reviewed surveillance from the Canton store and determined Bunting’s physical appearance and clothing were a match in both cases, charging documents state.
Bunting and an unidentified co-conspirator used a crowbar and sledgehammer to break out the glass door to Countryside Deli, 935 Henderson Ave., about 8:20 a.m., charging documents allege.
Two cash drawers were stolen from the business.
Bunting was interviewed by investigators at Washington County jail June 11 when he allegedly admitted to participating in multiple burglaries, but he declined to identify his accomplice, police said.
He also faces charges in April 23 burglaries in South Strabane and Chartiers townships.
Bunting waived his right to a preliminary hearing in the Canton burglary Tuesday when he was arraigned in that case before District Judge James Saieva Jr., who set his bond at $100,000.