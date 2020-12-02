Children at the City Mission recently got to meet some critters from The Good Zoo at Oglebay Resort.
The Mission’s church and community relations manager, Shelley Kubincanek, said once a month, they try to have parties for their younger residents. It’s a tradition started by City Mission employee Shelby Lonce, who wanted to give the children a positive experience and use it as an opportunity to teach about manners and friendship, Kubincanek said.
One of their children recently asked if they could have a zoo party, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, City Mission employees knew they couldn’t take the group of 15 children to the zoo.
“I thought, ‘I’m really going to see how we can bring the zoo to the Mission,’” Kubincanek said. “These kids have so many dreams. I knew this would just light up their faces.”
Kubincanek reached out to Doris Childs, with Upper St. Clair Woman’s Group, to see if her organization would help fund an opportunity to bring animals to City Mission. In the past, the woman’s group has helped with funding for City Mission’s Women with Children Shelter, Childs said, supplying diapers, wipes and other personal care items.
“They have a lovely women and children’s unit,” Childs said. “Our women are very oriented towards community service, and we appreciate helping out where we know that help is needed.”
When they heard the children couldn’t go to the zoo because of COVID-19, the Upper St. Clair Woman’s Group offered to fund bringing some animals from The Good Zoo to the Mission. On Nov. 6, the children and their mothers got to learn about and pet a rabbit, skunk and skink, which is a type of lizard.
“I understand they had a wonderful time,” Childs said. “With COVID, it must be very difficult to keep young people happy and busy. It must be a very difficult and confusing time for young people right now and for the little ones too.”
Kubincanek said even some former residents brought their children to meet and pet the animals. She said many of the children were surprised to learn the skunk was just as soft as the rabbit.
“It was a wonderful experience just to see their faces all lit up and to let them see that they can have these fun things too, even in a homeless shelter,” Kubincanek said. “We’re so blessed by all these donors. We’re so thankful for them, especially during these uncertain times when we want to make it as normal as can be for the children.”