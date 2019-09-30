A South Strabane Township man accused of child luring is attempting to remain free on bond, despite having reportedly violated conditions of his bond Saturday.
Jan Ondra, 66, is scheduled for a court hearing Thursday in Washington County, where the district attorney’s office is seeking to revoke bail.
Ondra is facing trial on a charge of attempting to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van in Clarksville in June.
Bond conditions include a stipulation that Ondra have no contact with children.
But North Strabane Township police Chief Brian Hughes said on Saturday, Ondra reportedly approached three children at North Strabane Town Center and offered each of them candy.
The children had just finished a dance class and were walking to a bakery a few doors down in the plaza.
When police arrived, a parent of one of the children identified Ondra, who was sitting in his truck, as the man who offered the children candy.
Chief Hughes said police cannot charge Ondra with anything because he did not ask the children to get into the car or to go with him.
But, after conferring with the district attorney’s office, it was determined that Ondra’s actions could be a violation of bond conditions.
Chief Hughes also said the owner of the plaza was notified and is presenting a letter to Ondra prohibiting him from being on the property.