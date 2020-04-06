Scammers work year-round to fool and defraud their victims, and officials are warning that COVID-19 is due to offer them new angles for many of their usual schemes.
The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities says scammers will take advantage of the several ways the pandemic is impacting Americans to scam people out of money.
These include fraudulent investments and get-rich-quick schemes.
“Scammers will capitalize on the increased unemployment rate. They falsely tout their ability to quickly earn guaranteed returns that can be used to pay for rent, utilities or other expenses,” the department’s website reads.
They also warn that scammers may send phishing emails that will claim to represent the Centers for Disease Control or the World Health Organization, but any attachments or web links could lead to the recipient’s personal information being stolen.
They may also offer a “miracle cure” for COVID-19, which does not exist, or pose as a fake charity, soliciting money for victims of the virus.
The Department of Banking and Securities also warns that scammers may demand payment in order for the victim to receive their stimulus checks from the federal government.
“Anyone who demands prepayment will almost certainly steal your money,” their website reads.
So far, Chartiers Township police Chief James Horvath and Canonsburg police Chief Alex Coghill have not heard of any scams tied specifically to COVID-19 locally, but expect that they will.
“They take every opportunity they can, and this one is a concern for everybody,” Horvath said, warning people should never trust anyone who wants to be paid over the phone or with gift cards.
“They’ll get a lot more people on the phone. Unfortunately, some people have lost their jobs. They may have made an attractive offer. Everybody is going to be hurting here. That’s when they usually strike.”
Coghill says that if your gut is telling you there is something wrong with a phone call you receive, or a website you’ve been directed to, there probably is.
“If you’re in doubt, I’d take the extra measure of trying to verify that you’re on the actual site that belongs to the state, or wherever you need to go,” Coghill said.
In an email to constituents, state Rep. Dan Miller (D-Mount Lebanon) used the example of a scammer directing a potential victim to a website such as “cdc.com” or “cdc.org” instead of the proper cdc.gov.
Trooper Forrest Allison, public information officer for state police Troop B, said state police had not yet received any reports of coronavirus scams locally.
Last week, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Scott Brady also warned of scams related to stimulus checks due to be sent to Americans. In a press release, he said the IRS will not call or email you about payment.
“These charlatans will try every trick in the book to try to steal your money. If you sense you are being deceived, hang up, exit the email, slam your door and contact us right away,” Brady said.
Those who suspect they have been targeted by a scammer can contact the Western Pennsylvania COVID-19 Fraud Task Force hotline at 1-888-219-9372.
Horvath also encouraged residents who may have been the victim of an attempted scam to contact their local police department.
“They look for desperate people and prey on that,” Horvath said. “Call us on our station line if they get something like this and we can help before they take any action.”
