Broadband Map

Courtesy of Washington County Authority

This map shows the areas in Washington County that are targeted for broadband internet expansion.

The push to expand broadband to more rural parts of Washington County is accelerating with an ambitious plan to connect high-speed internet to 5,000 new customers in unserved or underserved communities.

The third phase of the county’s broadband expansion initiative, which began with a pilot program near Avella earlier this year, could install 700 miles of fiber optic lines in 10 targeted areas at an estimated cost of $50 million.

