About 5,000 restaurant owners in Pennsylvania have completed the self-certification process that will allow them to increase their indoor capacity from 25% to 50%, officials said Thursday.
“We still need more to sign up,” said Dennis Davin, secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development. In an online press conference, Davin and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding stressed that the self-certification process will not lead to additional inspections, and health and safety violations from businesses that go through the self-certification process will not lead to fines or penalties, but instead be handled through warnings and education.
“In fact, self-certification will protect restaurants from fines,” Davin said. “We know that the new reality isn’t easy for businesses. It isn’t easy for anybody.”
As of Thursday afternoon, 76 establishments in Washington County had completed the self-certification process, according to a state database.
They include chain restaurants like Wendy’s, Bob Evans and Panera Bread, and independent establishments like the Spring House Country Market in North Strabane, the Tap Factory in Monongahela and May’rz Inn in Washington.
Seven establishments had gone through the process in Greene County, including the Creek N’ Rail Cafe in Spraggs and the Airport Restaurant in Waynesburg. Restaurants that have gone through self-certification will receive an Open & Certified Pennsylvania branded window cling that can be displayed for customers and employees.
The self-certification process started on Sept. 21. Enforcement of the 50% indoor capacity starts Monday. In order to meet the self-certification requirements, restaurants must, among other things, limit indoor and outdoor seating, separate cashiers from customers with a physical barrier, and close alcohol sales at 11 p.m.
“Self-certifying your restaurant is an important way to show a community that you care about them,” Redding said.
The online certification form is available at https://www.pa.gov/covid/. Business owners with additional questions can contact covidselfcert@pa.gov. Businesses that have completed the self-certification process can be found at https://spportal.dot.pa.gov/self-certify/pages/self-certify-search.aspx/.