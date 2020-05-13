Members of the Allegheny County government and business community discussed mitigation practices that establishments should follow when they begin reopening throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania later this week.
“Businesses that will now be conducting in-person operations need to ensure that they’re following all of the guidance from the state, but – just as importantly – they need to do that in conjunction with the businesses that they share office space or a building with to ensure that we’re all doing our part to physically distance,” county Executive Rich Fitzgerald told reporters on Tuesday.
With the exception Beaver, Allegheny and surrounding counties – including Washington and Greene – will be redesignated from red to yellow on Friday. This means that retailers and many other businesses that had to close almost two months ago under a statewide order will be allowed to resume operations.
Businesses must still follow guidelines meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus. State health officials prescribe an array of practices that include handling transactions through delivery or pickup, when possible, and limiting the number of people inside establishments at once to 50% of normal occupancy. Businesses must require customers to wear a mask on their premises. If someone can’t do so, the establishment should find a way to serve the patron without face-to-face contact.
Experts say employers should allow workers to do their jobs remotely as much as possible.
Full guidelines can be found on the website of the governor’s office.
The Allegheny Conference on Community Development is announced the launch of a new website, readypittsburgh.com. The site offers health and safety advice for businesses that are reopening.
“To reopen safely and sustainably, we need to apply what we’ve learned over these past few months – remaining vigilant while moving forward,” said Stefani Pashman, CEO of the Allegheny Conference. “This new resource allows us to continue supporting the efforts of our business community to open the economy in a thoughtful and phased way that also prioritizes public health.”
During the yellow phase of the state-drafted reopening plan, schools, theaters and other larger gathering places will remain closed. Restrictions on visiting prisons and long-term care facilities remain in place. Large gatherings of 25 people or more are still prohibited.
Restaurants and bars can only offer takeout, delivery and curbside pickup.
Dr. Debra Bogen, director of the Allegheny County Department of Health, said she didn’t know what effect the shift would have on cases in the county. She stressed the importance of vigilance from citizens.
“If you’re sick, stay home,” Bogen said. “If you have symptoms, call your primary care physician or the department’s COVID-19 Hotline. If you do go out, wear a mask and stay at least six feet away from others. Wash your hands frequently and clean frequently touched (surfaces) often.”