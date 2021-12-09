An off-duty state trooper accused of assaulting another police officer trying to arrest him outside a Claysville home in September has waived his case to court.
Dustin Eric Schumacher waived a felony charge of aggravated assault and two misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct before his preliminary hearing Wednesday with District Judge Robert Redlinger.
Schumacher, 30, of 401 Wayne St., Claysville, was accused of pushing a trooper to the ground after state police were called to a School Street residence for a disturbance in the early hours of Sept. 27. Investigators said he also resisted when they attempted to arrest him.
He was also cited for harassment after state police said he slapped a woman in the face at a business at 400 Adios Drive in North Strabane Township just hours before his arrest for the incident in Claysville. He is scheduled to appear for a summary trial before District Judge Michael Manfredi at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to court records.
Schumacher enlisted with the Pennsylvania State Police in 2016 and was working in Troop B at the Belle Vernon barracks. State police previously said he is suspended without pay until the cases are resolved.
He is free on $5,000 bond while waiting to face the charges related to the Claysville incident.