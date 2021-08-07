Generic Police Car

An Oakdale man died Friday night in a motorcycle accident in Robinson Township.

Adam Clifford Barbarow, 41, was the operator and sole rider of a motorcycle traveling north on Old Steubenville Pike. Barbarow’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck a guide rail near Candor Road. A passing motorist reported the incident to Washington County 911 at 9:16 p.m.

Barbarow was not wearing a helmet.

Fort Cherry Ambulance, along with the McDonald and Midway Fire Departments, assisted at the scene.

The accident is being investigated by the McDonald Police Department.

