Two Observer-Reporter staff writers won Golden Quill Awards last week at an event held at the Rivers Casino, Pittsburgh.
Karen Mansfield won two of the writing awards and Brad Hundt received one. The Golden Quills competition, sponsored by The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania, honors professional and student excellence in print, broadcast, photography, videography and digital journalism in Western Pennsylvania and nearby counties in Ohio and West Virginia.
Mansfield won for News Feature for her story, “Agents of Change,” and in the Traditional Feature category for “A Love for the Game.”
Hundt won in the Editorials category for his package of three editorials, “Time for Pa. to Repeal ‘Garb Law’,” “Lives Matter More Than the Economy,” and “University Students Would Be Losers in Online Learning Suits.”
Rick Shrum, recently retired business writer, was a finalist in the History/Culture category for “Precision Marshall Shows Steely Resolve.”
Eleanor Bailey, sports editor for The Almanac, was also a finalist in the Medical/Health category for “Physician Ministers During Peak of Pandemic,” and in the Sports category for “Punching out Parkinson’s.”
Also at Tuesday’s event, the Press Club honored Paul Martino, retired KDKA-TV reporter and anchor, and Sue McFarland, retired executive editor of Trib Total Media, with President’s Awards. Service to Journalism Awards were presented to the staff of the New Pittsburgh Courier and to Kevin Gavin, executive producer of special projects and host of “The Confluence” at WESA-FM.