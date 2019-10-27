Women from the region attended All For Her, an event coordinated by the Observer-Reporter, Sunday at Hilton Garden Inn in Southpointe.
The event focused on women’s health, wellness, well-being, inspiration and empowerment.
The keynote speaker was Christen Shefchunas, a motivational speaker and Olympic coach and athlete.
A panel of speakers from the community answered questions from O-R advertising director Carole DeAngelo. The panel included Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township; Megan Chicone, a local State Farm agent; Sherrie McCutcheon-Dunlevy from All Things Awesome!!; and Amy Smiley from 84 Lumber’s marketing department.
A portion of the proceeds from the event benefited Dress for Success Pittsburgh.