Women from the region attended All For Her, an event coordinated by the Observer-Reporter, Sunday at Hilton Garden Inn in Southpointe.

The event focused on women’s health, wellness, well-being, inspiration and empowerment.

The keynote speaker was Christen Shefchunas, a motivational speaker and Olympic coach and athlete.

A panel of speakers from the community answered questions from O-R advertising director Carole DeAngelo. The panel included Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township; Megan Chicone, a local State Farm agent; Sherrie McCutcheon-Dunlevy from All Things Awesome!!; and Amy Smiley from 84 Lumber’s marketing department.

A portion of the proceeds from the event benefited Dress for Success Pittsburgh.

