The Observer-Reporter and The Almanac received three Golden Quill awards for excellence in journalism during the annual Press Club of Western Pennsylvania’s banquet Tuesday night at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.
Staff writer Mike Jones won best traditional feature story for “Pennsylvania’s First Female Coal Miner Hailed From Bentleyville,” while Almanac sports editor Eleanor Bailey was awarded best sports photograph for “Jumping Jubilation” and best sports story for “Hockey Helps Mt. Lebanon Goaltender Remember Father.”
Jones was also a finalist in public affairs/government reporting for “DA’s Son Arrested; Charges Dropped” and the medical/health category for “Disinformation Hampering Vaccination Effort.”
The Observer-Reporter staff was a finalist in best spot/breaking news for its coverage of the October tornado; retired business writer Rick Shrum was a finalist in science/environment for “Abandoned Wells Are a Lingering Environmental Issue,” and writer Brad Hundt was a finalist in the best editorial category for “Public Should Have 24-Hour Notice.”