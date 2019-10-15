State Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-South Strabane, will hold a Pizza and Policy event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the South Strabane Township Building.
“This past spring, I held an identical event in another part of the district,” O’Neal said. “It was very well received so I decided to offer this town-hall style meeting again. I hope anyone who has a state-related question or concern about legislation is able to stop by. The format is informal and family-friendly, so if you can only come for a few minutes, please join the discussion.”
The 48th Legislative district in Washington County includes the city of Washington, Chartiers, North Franklin, North Strabane and South Strabane townships; and Canonsburg, East Washington and Houston boroughs.
For more information, visit www.reponeal.com.