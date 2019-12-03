Rep. Tim O’Neal will host an open house at his Washington District Office from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 12.
“It’s hard to believe another year is almost complete,” O’Neal said. “This open house is a way for my constituents to meet my staff and have their state-related questions and concerns addressed. I hope everyone is able to join us and enjoy some festive light refreshments.”
The Washington office, located at 190 N. Main St., Suite 308, is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The telephone number is 724-223-4541. The Houston office, 102 W. Pike St., Suite 101, is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The number there is 724-745-2925.
The 48th Legislative District in Washington County includes the city of Washington; Chartiers, North Franklin, North Strabane and South Strabane townships; and Canonsburg, East Washington and Houston boroughs.