State Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-South Strabane, and state Rep. Natalie Mihalek, R-Upper St. Clair, will host a grant seminar from 9:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 29 at North Strabane Township’s municipal building.
“This is a great opportunity for small businesses, nonprofits and municipalities from our legislative districts to learn about available grants at the state level,” O’Neal said. “Panelists will include representatives from the state departments of transportation, community and economic development, conservation and natural resources and environmental protection.”
The event is free and includes a light continental breakfast. Pre-registration is required. To RSVP for the event, call O’Neal’s district office at 724-223-4541 or visit www.reponeal.com/events.
“The seminar is a great resource for those who are interested in state funding assistance,” Mihalek said. “There are so many programs available and it can be hard to navigate the process. The panelists will be there to talk about the grant programs available, how the process works and answer any questions or concerns.”