Rep. Tim O’Neal will be hosting a "Pizza and Policy" event Oct. 18 at the South Strabane Township Building.
The event will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 5500 Washington Road, Washington.
“This past spring I held an identical event in another part of the district,” O’Neal said. “It was very well received so I decided to offer this town hall-style meeting again. I hope anyone who has a state-related question or concern about legislation is able to stop by. The format is informal and family friendly so if you can only come for a few minutes, please join the discussion.”
For more information on state-related issues, please visit O’Neal’s website at www.RepONeal.com or his Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/RepTimONeal.
The 48th Legislative District in Washington County includes the city of Washington; Chartiers, North Franklin, North Strabane and South Strabane townships; and Canonsburg, East Washington and Houston boroughs.