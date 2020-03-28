State Rep. Tim O’Neal, R- South Strabane, will host a telephone town hall on Tuesday with Canonsburg Hospital’s chief medical officer.
O’Neal’s town hall with Dr. Thomas Corkery will take place about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. Those who sign up will call shortly before then, according to a press release.
“While my telephone town hall meetings normally focus entirely on legislative activity, I thought in light of the pandemic it would be helpful to have a doctor available to address COVID-19 specific issues,” O’Neal said.. “Due to patient confidentiality, some questions may not be able to be addressed. I hope many people will use this opportunity to ask questions about state-related concerns too.”
Residents can sign up to receive a call at reponeal.com/broadnetsignup. They can also call in at 1-877-229-8493 and use ID code 118400.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.