Greene Storm

Photo courtesy of Greene County Emergency Management

This photo posted to the Greene County Emergency Management Facebook page shows the remnants of a utility barn scattered across Morris Run Road in Center Township following Monday night’s storm. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh confirmed that a tornado touched down in the area.

The National Weather Service confirmed that separate tornadoes touched down in Washington and Greene counties Monday night after numerous people reported seeing a funnel cloud near the state line with West Virginia.

A team from the weather service in Pittsburgh visited Washington and Greene counties Tuesday searching for possible tornado damage and found that two tornadoes were spawned by the storm.

