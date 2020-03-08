Local nursing homes and assisted living facilities that care for the elderly, who are most vulnerable to the spread of the novel coronavirus, are taking steps to prevent or contain outbreaks.
Pennsylvania confirmed its first two cases of the virus, COVID-19, in an update provided by Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it expects the number of cases in the U.S. to increase in coming days and weeks.
According to the CDC, 21 states have reported confirmed cases of the virus. At least 223 people have contracted the virus and 14 deaths have been reported.
The elderly population is at higher risk for complications from respiratory viruses, said Lisa Houk, director of nursing at Premiere Washington Health Center.
“Right now, it’s just about being prepared,” said Houk. “We have policies in place for flu outbreaks, and we’re ready.”
Houk said the center is ensuring residents and staff are educated on sanitizing procedures and symptoms to watch for.
The health center has hand sanitizers throughout the facility, but purchased and additional 35 sanitizer units. Signage about sneezing and coughing etiquette also has been installed.
“We are pushing the fact that you should keep your hands clean. It’s important to wash your hands frequently,” said Houk.
Houk said the center has been in daily contact with the state Department of Health and is following CDC guidelines regarding the virus.
Ashley Trentrock, public relations spokesperson for University of Pittsburgh Medical Center/University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences,which oversees long-term care facilities including Strabane Woods in South Strabane Township, said in a statement that UPMC senior communities have screening procedures in place so they can act quickly if a COVID-19 case is found.
“Members of our long-term care team have participated in developing and disseminating the first set of guidelines for such facilities in this current outbreak,” Trentrock said in the statement.
Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, encouraged facilities to maximize preventative measures.
“We have to take this very seriously. The most susceptible population to this virus, unfortunately, are those in long-term care facilities. There are already precautionary measures in place that every facility in Pennsylvania should be following. They’re kind of basic, commonsense things.”
Among his advice: wash hands frequently, make sure commonly touched surfaces are cleaned frequently and educate staff on the use of personal protective equipment.
Most important, he said, is for friends and family who might be sick to avoid in-person visits at nursing facilities. Staff who feel ill should stay home.
“We want to make sure we can find other ways for family or friends to spend time with their loved ones, like Skype, Facetime, or telephone calls,” said Shamberg.
Shamberg said his organization has been in contact with its counterparts in Washington state, where a nursing home has become the epicenter for the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
“We want to make sure we’re adequately prepared, and to observe how they’re handling the outbreak,” said Shamberg.
Should an outbreak occur here, Shamberg said his organization would encourage people to self-isolate to prevent a spread as much as possible.
The PHCA consists of nursing homes and assisted living centers across the state, and Shamberg also advised them to add signage encouraging people with flu-like symptoms not to enter the buildings.
Accoding to the PHCA, Pennsylvania has approximately 700 nursing homes with 88,000 beds, and more than 1,200 licensed personal care homes serving about 46,500 residents.
“We have to be as proactive as possible,” he said.