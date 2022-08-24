The Grove 1

Observer-Reporter

The Grove at Washington

Nursing home workers from 24 facilities across the state, including two in Washington and Fayette counties, plan to strike starting on Sept. 2 if they don’t reach a contract agreement with the owners of three of Pennsylvania’s biggest chains.

Among the 24 facilities are The Grove at Washington, owned by Comprehensive Healthcare, and Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, owned by Guardian Healthcare.

