South Hills Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Canonsburg and Presbyterian SeniorCare Network have suspended visits due to concerns about patient health amid the nationwide novel coronavirus outbreak.
Washington Health System and Allegheny Health Network announced temporary restrictions for visiting hours at their hospitals in order to protect patients and caregivers.
And ManorCare Health Services is restricting visitors to its Peters Township facility to one person a day per patient.
Karol Snead, whose husband, Terry, is receiving physical therapy and skilled nursing at South Hills Rehabilitation following hospitalization, said she received a telephone call from a social worker at the facility notifying her that only essential personnel was permitted in the building.
“I think it’s a good decision because the people there are a high-risk population, so I think it’s good for their safety,” said Snead. “But obviously it’s disappointing because you want to see your loved one, but the decision was made out of care and caution for everyone there.”
The facility is recommending FaceTime, Snapchat and other communication options for remotely connecting with loved ones.
Presbyterian SeniorCare’s no-visit policy includes its skilled nursing/rehabilitation centers, and personal care and assisted living communities.
Extraordinary circumstances such as end-of-life and hospice care will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
“With a spirit of love for those in our care, we hae made the difficult decision to restrict visitation in our care communities,” said Paul Winkler, president and CEO.
Winkler said the company is following guidance from the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local agencies.
Presbyterian SeniorCare also is implementing precautionary measures for staff, including limiting in-person meetings, canceling large group meetings, and education about social distancing.
Washington Health System is limiting visiting hours at all patient units at Washington Hospital and WHS-Greene to between noon and 7 p.m. daily, beginning Friday.
Visitors will be limited to one per adult patient, and no minor family members or visitors under 18 will be allowed in the emergency rooms.
Adult visitors will be assessed before visiting patients by staff, and will be asked to leave if they have fever, cough, or flu-like symptoms.
“While WHS has not had any confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date, we are taking proactive measures to decrease the chances of disease transmission,” a written press release from the hospital stated.
Washington Health System said the policy will be revised in response to changing circumstances.
Allegheny Health Network is limiting the number of visitors for a patient to one at a time in the patient’s hospital room.
AHN also is asking people who may be sick themselves, especially those with symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat, to stay away from the hospital unless they are seeking medical treatment.
Monongahela Valley Hospital currently has not made changes to visiting hours or the number of visitors permitted.
A ManorCare Health Services spokesperson said the company, which operates 168 facilities in 27 states, is following CDC and other agency guidelines.
“We monitor all people coming in, and if they have a fever or other symptoms, they won’t be permitted in,” said Julie Beckert, assistant vice president of marketing and communication. “We’re going to do everything we can to minimize the spread.”
There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 in any nursing homes in Washington County, but state and federal health agencies emphasize the elderly are particularly vulnerable to the virus.
