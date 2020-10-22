A nursing assistant is facing abuse charges after being accused of assaulting a patient at Premier Washington Health Center in Chartiers Township last month.
Cynthia Marie Porter Wright, 54, of South Park, was charged by township police with abuse of care and simple assault following an incident stemming from Sept. 30 at the nursing home.
The woman’s roommate, also a patient, reported to the night supervisor that Porter Wright, a nursing aide, allegedly cursed, yelled and called the victim names while “tossing her all over the bed while changing her,” the criminal complaint states.
The following morning, a nurse manager, Nikkie Johnson, interviewed the victim, according to the complaint. She told the Johnson, and later police, that Porter Wright “grabbed her by the arms very aggressively and pinched her so hard that she started to bleed,” the complaint said.
Police said the victim had three bruises and bleeding on her left arm and a large bruise on her right. The patient told police that the abuse, yelling and grabbing from Porter Wright happened “throughout the day,” including once “when Porter Wright took her to the bathroom, she hurt her by grabbing her arms again.”
Premier’s director, Tim Kimmel, said Porter Wright was contracted through a nursing agency, Care Connection Nursing. When the abuse allegations were made against her, “she was immediately removed,” Kimmel said Tuesday.
“She was never one of our employees,” he said. “She won’t ever be allowed to return to the facility.”