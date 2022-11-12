Night shift nurses at AHN Canonsburg Hospital received appreciation kits during their extra-long shift on Nov. 6. It’s part of the Night Shift Nurse Campaign of Western Governors University, an online university based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The campaign recognizes Pittsburgh-area frontline health-care workers and aligns with the return of Standard Time on Nov. 6, when night-shift workers have to work the 2 a.m. hour twice. The 10th annual campaign impacted about 450 nurses at the hospital. The appreciation kits were filled with hot chocolate packets, snacks, cookies, lip balm, granola bars, pens and Post-Its.
