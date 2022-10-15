news 2

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has imposed a $25,600 civil penalty on the California-based Steel City Gamma, which is accused of performing industrial radiography work in West Virginia without permission.

The work took place on Dec. 18, 2019, and between Jan. 1 and April 9, 2020, according to a press release issued Friday by the NRC. The NRC initially announced that it would be issuing a civil penalty against Steel City Gamma on March 2.

