A portion of Route 1059 (Sugar Run Road) in Nottingham Township will be closed for road work, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 12 news release.
The closure will be begin at 7 a.m. June 1 and last until Aug. 10 between Sundust and Snowdrift roads, the release said.
The closure will allow crews to demolish the existing structure that carries Route 1059 over Mingo Creek and replace it with a precast concrete box culvert, the release said.
A marked detour will be in place using Route 1055 (Brownlee Road), Route 136 and Sundust Road, the release said.