Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel signed a notice of execution for Jordan Clemons, who killed his estranged girlfriend, Karissa Kunco, in Washington County in 2012.
The notice, which set an execution date of March 13, is a formality to “keep the process moving forward,” according to Susan McNaughton, communications director of the state Department of Corrections. She said if the governor doesn’t sign a warrant of execution, the secretary of corrections must issue a notice of execution.
In 2015, Gov. Tom Wolf declared a moratorium on executions in Pennsylvania and issued three reprieves on executions. There have been 32 stays on executions by the court across the state since 2015, and there hasn’t been an execution in Pennsylvania since 1999.
“In cases where there haven’t been stays, the governor typically issues a temporary reprieve,” McNaughton said.
Clemons was found guilty of first-degree murder by a Washington County jury, which chose to impose the death penalty following a 2015 trial. Kunco’s body was found in Mt. Pleasant Township. Her throat had been slit.
Clemons’ attorney, Marc A. Bookman, called the notice of execution a “routine issuance by law.” He said his client will still be pursuing petitions through the Post-Conviction Relief Act.
Karissa’s father, Paul Kunco of Baldwin, said his family hadn’t expected the death penalty conviction.
“We figured that was Karissa saying, ‘All right, Dad, you got the most justice you could get, now move on from him,’” Paul Kunco said Monday. “I prefer he sits on death row for 70 years. Being alone by himself, not dealing with anybody – I think that’s a better punishment.”
Karissa’s older sister, Kayla Mihelcic of Pittsburgh, agreed.
“I personally wouldn’t want him to be executed this year or anytime soon,” Mihelcic said. “Death is too easy. I want him to sit and rot and think about what he did. I’m confident he’ll pay for what he did, and God can judge him when he’s gone.”
Both Paul Kunco and Mihelcic said they don’t “dwell” on Clemons or his case. Instead, they “push forward.”
“We don’t believe he took her from us completely,” Mihelcic said. “We have her memories, and we feel her spirit with us. Our family is still going strong, and we’re doing a lot in her name.”
In Karissa’s name, “Karissa’s Army,” the family has raised money and participated in fundraisers for the Women’s Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh.
“My daughter Karissa has become a legend,” Paul Kunco said. “Her story and her name saves lives.”