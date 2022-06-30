North Strabane Township is plowing ahead on its public safety building project.
At Tuesday evening’s meeting, the board of supervisors awarded a construction contract for $7,689,524 to Spartan Construction Services. Spartan was awarded a second, separate contract of $1,201,577 for plumbing services.
The township awarded an electrical contract for $1,231,000 to Allegheny City Electric, Inc.; a fire protection contract of $296,800 to Interstate Fire Protection Co.; and a mechanical contract for $825,000 to East-West Manufacturing and Supply Co.
The project is being funded through bonds.
Township manager Andy Walz said ground is expected to be broken on the public safety building – which replaces the former fire station building along Route 19 – this fall.
“They’re finishing up tearing the building down. We’re just finishing getting the last of our permits,” Walz said.
Spartan estimates the project will take 406 days to complete.
Also Tuesday, the township approved making Garden Street one-way from state Route 980 toward Locust Street, to allow for on-street parking.
It was approved to start 60 days from Tuesday, Walz said.