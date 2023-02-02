North Strabane Township resident Bobby Dellorso has announced his candidacy for the Washington County clerk of courts position.
Dellorso, who will be competing in the Democratic primary election on May 16, said he was motivated to run following a string of incidents and insubordination in the office, and plans to bring “integrity, cooperation and intelligence back to the office.”
Dellorso said in his statement, “The taxpayers of Washington County need much better candidates to run our row offices. I’m very bipartisan and will be working together with the judicial system, attorneys, and all county employees to make this office run smoothly, and without incident.”
Dellorso graduated from Canon-McMillan High School and attended Washington & Jefferson College. He recently retired after working for 30 years with the United States Department of Defense contracting finance and transportation. He currently is a meat cutter at McMurray Giant Eagle, where he is a member of United Food and Commercial Workers 1776.
Dellorso is a member of the Saint Oscar Romero Parish and is also a member of the American Legion, Labor Temple, S.N.P.J. and the Primo Italiano Lodge No. 2800. He is also the elected president of the Italian-American Cultural & Heritage Society of Washington County.
