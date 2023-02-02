Bobby Dellorso

Bobby Dellorso

 Karen Mansfield

North Strabane Township resident Bobby Dellorso has announced his candidacy for the Washington County clerk of courts position.

Dellorso, who will be competing in the Democratic primary election on May 16, said he was motivated to run following a string of incidents and insubordination in the office, and plans to bring “integrity, cooperation and intelligence back to the office.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In