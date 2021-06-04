A North Strabane Township man has been indicted in federal court on charges he conspired with his former personal secretary to embezzle $6.8 million from a Greensburg food supplier.
The six-count indictment charges Jonathan A. Weston, 57, of using the money stolen from Hillandale Farms of Pa. to make lavish purchases of high-end cars and to support his Pittsburgh-area businesses.
The alleged conspiracy began after Weston left his accountant position at Hillandale in October 2005 about the time his former secretary, known only as VP in court records, began stealing checks sent to the company for payment of eggs and other products, according to the indictment.
The indictment accuses Weston of depositing the checks into a bank account for a fictitious company, Hill-n-Dale Tree Farm of North Versailles, a business that wasn’t registered in the state.
The person identified as VP is no longer alive and was not indicted, the record shows.
Expensive vehicles, including a pontoon boat, were purchased by VP, who also used the money for travel from Florida, New York and Texas, the document states. VP also worked as a secretary/bookkeeper at Hillandale and owned White Oak Teletronics, according to court documents.
Weston, after leaving Hillandale, became the owner of Katie’s Kandies and Cougar Holdings in Pittsburgh and several self-service car washes.
Weston allegedly used some of the money for his children’s college tuition and to purchase a 2003 Lexus convertible and a condo valued at $187,000, according to the indictment. A 1933 Ford Coupe was purchased by VP for $40,175.
Weston also is charged with money laundering and tax fraud. The indictment was returned under seal May 25 and was unsealed Thursday.
Federal prosecutors stated in the indictment that they would seek forfeiture of Weston’s property if he is convicted.