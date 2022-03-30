North Strabane Township's new fire substation is expected to open in Eighty Four by mid-April.
Construction of the new station located near the Christy Road intersection of Route 519 began in 2020 and was expected to be completed by the end of 2021. But pandemic-related holdups and an ongoing water issue stemming from the slope just behind the building delayed the project.
"We ran into supply chain issues like everybody else," said township manager Andy Walz.
Most issues have been resolved, and the township is now waiting on finishing touches, including locks and signage, before moving the fire department in.
"It's just frustrating because we're trying to get everything done, because we don't want to delay the main project," said fire Chief Mark Grimm.
The main project is a new municipal building, currently in the design phase, according to Walz. When the Eighty Four substation opens next month, the township will complete a public works building renovation before starting the municipal building project.
"Everything moving forward hinges on this," said Grimm.
The Eighty Four substation is a sprawling, 17,350-square-foot building across from 84 Lumber's Hardy Credit Co., designed with firefighter safety and community access in mind.
A large conference room outfitted with big-screen TVs is available to residents, who can host trainings and meetings in the space. First responders will also use the dividable room for continuing education and other courses.
A smaller conference room and administrative offices are also located on the first floor.
So, too, is the drive-thru bay, which will house fire trucks, equipment and gear.
"We want to limit the injuries and accidents backing up," said Grimm, noting crews will enter the bay around back and pull straight onto the road when calls come in.
The bay also houses lockers, a washer and dryer, so fire gear is contained to one space to reduce the chance of toxins entering the substation's communal areas.
"Cancer for firefighters is on the rise," said Grimm. "We really spent a lot of time trying to reduce cancer. This (air filtration) system ... actually pulls all the toxins out of the air. We spent a lot of money and technology on that. That's important to us."
Walz added the filtration system creates "a safer environment."
Along with the impressive conference rooms, offices and bay, the substation boasts a second floor complete with an exercise room, four spacious dorms – each with an on-suite bathroom – and a kitchen with stainless-steel appliances.
The dining area looks out over 81 acres of land, which the township may one day develop into parks or walking trails. Though it sits empty, Grimm said the dining room will soon display a handmade table, crafted by fire union volunteers.
"It's huge, it's sharp," Grimm said, adding the table should be moved in within the next couple weeks. He said the partnership between the department's paid staff and volunteers, and the township, has made the building process smoother than it might have been.
The fire department is ready to move into the new space.
"It's a beautiful station," Grimm said. "It's state-of-the-art. It's big. We finally have a station that we can grow into."