A North Strabane Township teenager accused of robbing a convenience store at knifepoint earlier this year is in Washington County jail without bond.
Austin Michael Reynolds, 16, of Wylie Avenue, faces a felony charge of robbery and a summary offense for retail theft.
North Strabane police are charging Reynolds as an adult. He was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Michael Manfredi. Manfredi denied Reynolds bond, citing the safety of the victims and witnesses, according to online court records.
According to court documents, just before noon Jan. 9 Reynolds walked behind the counter at the Sunoco at 2300 Houston Hill Church Road in North Strabane.
An employee tried to stop Reynolds as he walked toward the tobacco products, but he then pulled a knife from the pocket of his sweatshirt, according to the criminal complaint. The employee told police the knife was eight to 10 inches in length with a bright pink and green handle and a flower pattern.
Reynolds made off with multiple vape pens and seven cigar wraps.
The employee recognized Reynolds because he had stolen items from the store just two days earlier, according to court records.
Police had previously been dispatched to the Sunoco about 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7 because the suspect allegedly went behind the counter and grabbed multiple vape pens before fleeing.
Police consider the first incident a retail theft, not robbery.
When shown pictures of Reynolds, a Canonsburg police officer recognized him as a suspect in a similar incident.
At Reynold’s home, police found the knife and clothing that he had been wearing during the robbery, according to court records.
Reynolds allegedly identified himself as the person in the surveillance photos, but denied committing the robbery.
He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 9:45 a.m. March 21.