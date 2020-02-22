North Strabane officials are considering bids from companies that are seeking the 2020 pavement maintenance contract with the township.
During Tuesday’s meeting, township engineer Joe Sites of Gateway Engineers read the amounts of the proposals from nine contractors. Awarding the contract is on the agenda for Tuesday’s voting meeting.
The largest price tag was on the submission from Golden Eagle Construction of Uniontown, which estimated its work would cost $2.2 million. The lowest quote was from Youngblood Paving, a Lawrence County firm, which offered $1.09 million.
Township officials listed the following sections of road for the paving under this year’s plan:
- Meadowbrook Drive, from Route 19 to McBride Road;
- Carriage Court, from Surrey Drive to the end;
- Surrey Drive, from Linden Creek Road to the end;
- Ross Road, from South Spring Valley Road to Thomas Road;
- Clare Drive, from the first cul-de-sac to the second one;
- Louise Court;
- Joan Court;
- Pearl Drive, from Clare Drive to Giffin Avenue;
- Surrey Woods Drive, from Fair Meadows Drive to Surrey Drive;
- Linda Lane, from Surrey Woods Drive to the cul-de-sac;
- Coachside Drive, from Mapleview Drive to Meadowridge Drive.
State law requires local officials to award the contract to the “lowest responsible bidder,” which gives them some discretion in selecting firms to carry out work for government agencies.
The work was estimated to cost $1.35 million for all the projects. Officials said the municipal authority would reimburse the township for the work on Coachside because it was related to the moving of a sewer main.
Sites also announced the sole bid for sealcoat treatment on four dead-end streets connected to Meadowbrook Drive: Royal Court, Royal Drive, Countryside Court and Winners Circle. Sites said the bid from Pittsburgh-based Russell Standard came to $56,065.