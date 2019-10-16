North Strabane residents who are outraged over a small cell antenna planned for installation near two Canon-McMillan schools demanded Tuesday that the company installing the equipment locate it somewhere else.
More than 100 parents and residents packed a town hall meeting at Frank Sarris Public Library, hosted by Crown Castle Communications, to voice concerns about the 33-foot-tall cell power booster.
“Put it somewhere else,” one resident shouted, citing health concerns. “We are begging you to go somewhere else. We just don’t want it. It’s not safe for our children. We’re not willing to take the risk. You don’t understand.”
Crown Castle is installing the small cell infrastructure on a right-of-way on Giffin Avenue between Borland Manor Elementary and North Strabane Intermediate schools.
The equipment will increase capacity for cell phone users within one-fourth to one-half mile range.
Renee Morales, spokesperson for Crown Castle, told the audience as much as 60 years of research has shown the RF radiation emitted by the small cell – and cell phone towers – is at safe levels and poses no health risks.
“We can say emphatically that our infrastructure, and the science behind our infrastructure, are safe,” said Morales.
Dr. Eric Swanson, one of the nation’s leading experts in RF radiation, told the crowd the radiation emitted from the small cell equipment is safe, cannot cause cancer and is far below the levels permitted by the FCC.
Residents balked, too, when Morales said it is possible the unnamed carrier who will use the equipment could eventually upgrade to a 5G network at the site.
Swanson assured those in attendance that 5G is also safe, but assurances from government agencies and industry operators about the safety of 5G, however, are not enough for residents.
“Research has done us wrong in this town for many, many decades,” said North Strabane Township resident Heather Senksy, referring to the Canonsburg uranium site. “We are rightfully concerned and rightfully afraid by developments by corporations here in Canonsburg.”
One parent, Nicole Rotello, cited the number of Ewing Sarcoma and other cancer cases in the Canon-McMillan School District and asked Dr. Swanson and the other panelists representing Crown Communications to sign a paper guaranteeing the equipment will not cause cancer.
“It’s our job as parents to protect our children. Being that Canon-McMillan School District has such a high incidence of rare childhood cancer, I think it’s very disturbing that Crown Castle even considered putting any device that emits any type of radiation, small or large, within steps of where our children play on the playground, where our children spend most of their waking ours at school and where they play softball,” said Rotello.”We need to find out what is causing our children to get sick and pass, and so we can’t afford as a community to allow you to come in.”
Crown Castle has applied to North Strabane Township for a construction permit, which it has not yet received.
The company does not need permission from the township to construct the small cell antenna because the Pennsylvania Utilities Commission – not municipalities – has jurisdiction over cell towers and equipment.
Morales said the company aims to enable connectivity for convenience and safety.
“We know that 50 percent of homes don’t have a landline. We know 80 percent of 911 calls happen on a cell phone. Safety and connectivity are huge drivers for us as a company,” said Morales.
Residents also are angry that Crown Castle, they believe, was not transparent with the process, saying they “didn’t have a voice at the table.”
Said one resident, “I think we all have the same question. Why can’t you just put it somewhere else?”