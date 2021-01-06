A North Strabane Township resident announced Tuesday that she is seeking the Republican Party nomination for Washington County controller.
April Sloane, who is a senior financial analyst at a local manufacturing company, said if she is nominated and then elected by county voters in November, “I will bring transparency to the residents of Washington County. I will show them where their tax dollars are going and how they are being used.”
Sloane is also pledging to bring “new vision, new enthusiasm and new thought to an old system.”
The controller handles accounts payable and revenue for all county departments and row offices. The controller’s office is also responsible for keeping financial records and handling auditing chores. Michael Namie, the Democratic incumbent, was elected to his fifth, four-year term as controller in 2017.
A 1999 graduate of Trinity High School, Sloane earned a degree from Robert Morris University in 2006. She is the mother of two sons, a volunteer in the autism community and works with women’s shelters. Sloane has worked in a range of industries, including manufacturing, oil and gas and financial services.