McIntyre

Jon Andreassi/Observer-Reporter

Leo Adam Jonathan McIntyre III is led from the Washington County Courthouse after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing on multiple sexual assault charges.

 Jon Andreassi

A North Strabane man facing six separate sets of sexual assault charges waived his right to a preliminary hearing in all six cases Thursday.

Leo Adam Jonathan McIntyre III, 27, appeared at the Washington County Courthouse before District Judge Michael Manfredi for the scheduled hearing. William Bickerton, his attorney, declined to comment on the case.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In