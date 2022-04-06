A North Strabane Township man reported himself to police in connection with the stabbing of his roommate Monday afternoon.
Dylan James Gledhill, 25, of 210 Hunting Creek Road, faces felony charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
According to court records, Gledhill stabbed Tyler LaBrosse during an argument at their home. LaBrosse was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, where he underwent surgery.
Gledhill drove himself to the Canonsburg police station on East Pike Street about 3:30 p.m. Monday. Canonsburg police held Gledhill until North Strabane officers arrived. According to the criminal complaint, Gledhill told police he had stabbed LaBrosse.
While police questioned Gledhill, other North Strabane officers went to Hunting Creek Road where they found LaBrosse, who had made make-shift bandages out of T-shirts.
LaBrosse told police that he and Gledhill got into an argument, and that Gledhill began hitting him. According to the criminal complaint, LaBrosse grabbed Gledhill to calm him down, but Gledhill broke away and retrieved a knife.
According to court records, LaBrosse threw up his arms to defend himself from Gledhill. Police said he suffered numerous lacerations and stab wounds to his forearms.
Gledhill was arraigned Monday night before District Judge Gary Havelka, who sent him to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. April 11.