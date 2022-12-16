North Strabane police arrested a township man Wednesday after multiple people accused him of sexually assaulted them.

The allegations against Leo Adam Jonathan McIntyre III, 27, are laid out across six different criminal complaints, one for each victim. Of those victims, four are still juveniles. The charges McIntyre faces include felonies of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.

