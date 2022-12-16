North Strabane police arrested a township man Wednesday after multiple people accused him of sexually assaulted them.
The allegations against Leo Adam Jonathan McIntyre III, 27, are laid out across six different criminal complaints, one for each victim. Of those victims, four are still juveniles. The charges McIntyre faces include felonies of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.
According to court filings, all of the reported incidents occurred at McIntyre’s Winfield Street home. One of the victims who is now an adult described abuse beginning around 2008. Another victim told investigators they had been sexually assaulted by McIntyre at least 100 times over a six-year period.
The youngest victim interviewed by police indicated that McIntyre began assaulting them about five years ago, with the most recent assault occurring earlier this year.
McIntyre was arraigned Wednesday morning before District Judge Michael Manfredi, who sent him to the Washington County jail without bond.
He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. Dec. 27.
