A North Strabane Township man is in jail following a domestic incident that occurred at his residence Monday afternoon.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the report of a woman at the residence who locked herself in a room to escape her boyfriend, Jeremy J. Brunot, 43, of 1464 Meadowbrook Drive. Brunot allegedly had been assaulting her.
The woman told police that Brunot had choked her multiple times that day with his hands until she couldn’t breathe. He then slapped and kicked her in the face before threatening to kill her, the complaint said.
When police arrived about 1:23 p.m., they rang the doorbell, and the woman came running, “terrified,” out the front door, according to the affidavit. She had injuries on her face and neck, court documents said.
Police later located Brunot on the second floor of his residence and took him into custody. He was charged with strangulation, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and harassment. Brunot was arraigned Monday night by District Judge Michael Manfredi and jailed on $35,000 bond.