A North Strabane man is in jail after a nearly eight-hour standoff Tuesday night in which he threatened to shoot at police.
Lance Anthony Stumpf, 53, faces felony charges of prohibited possession of a firearm and terroristic threats.
At about 7:30 p.m., Stumpf’s girlfriend called 911 to report that Stumpf was armed with a shotgun and threatening suicide as well as a shootout with police. She also reported that he was possibly wearing body armor.
When police arrived at the scene in the 500 block of Ash Street, they saw Stumpf exit and enter the house multiple times. According to the complaint, he was holding a firearm.
Police locked down the neighborhood and closed multiple streets. Canonsburg Hospital, located behind the residence, also went into lockdown.
“AHN Canonsburg hospital was placed on lockdown during the incident out of an abundance of caution. The lockdown was fully lifted early this morning,” Nikki Buccina, an Allegheny Health Network spokesperson, said Wednesday.
According to the complaint, police placed a phone call to Stumpf, and he threatened to shoot any officers who approached the house. He also allegedly posted a threatening message to Facebook during the standoff, court documents state.
Police were able to take Stumpf into custody at about 3 a.m. He was arraigned Wednesday morning before District Judge Mark Wilson, who sent Stumpf to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
Stumpf is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 17.
