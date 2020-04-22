A North Strabane Township man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of spending multiple days violently abusing a woman, including trying to set her on fire.
Douglas James Schrecengost, 37, of Hunting Creek Road, faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, arson, recklessly endangering another person and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Township police were called to Schrecengost’s residence Tuesday morning when a third party reported potential domestic violence. Schrecengost was home at the time, as was the woman.
According to the complaint, the woman told police that Schrecengost had been assaulting and abusing her continuously since Sunday.
On Sunday, Schrecengost is accused of pouring rubbing alcohol on the woman while she was in bed and then lighting it on fire. He allegedly recorded a video, and then sent it the woman, police said.
Police said the video was consistent with her story, and that Schrecengost could be heard saying in it, “(Expletive), she really is burning.”
The woman also told police that Schrecengost had hit her, pushed her, held her down and stepped on her chest. According to the complaint, he had taken her cellphone to prevent her from calling 911. Police found the phone in his pocket while arresting him.
According to the complaint, Schrecengost has a history of abuse, and there is a pending strangulation case against him in Allegheny County.
Schrecengost was arraigned before District Judge Jesse Pettit Tuesday morning, who sent him to the Washington County jail. Pettit denied Schrecengost bail, because there was no other way to assure the safety of the woman, according to online court documents.